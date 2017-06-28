Hey NYC Reasonoids: Come To School Choice Debate on July 11!

The next Soho Forum debate, held monthly in New York City, will be about school choice. It's an Oxford-style debate, meaning the winner is the person who gets more people to move his or her way based on votes taken before and after the conversation.

The panelists are Bob Bowdon of ChoiceMedia.tv (he's in favor of school choice) and Samuel Abrams of Columbia University's National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education (against choice). They will debate the following proposition:

"Parents should have the choice to opt out of public schools and redirect the taxpayer tuition money for their children to other approved schools or educational options."

The Soho Forum provides one of the rarest things around: A rollicking, intellectually serious space for substantive and civil debate. As a participant in an epic debate with economist Walter Block about whether libertarians should vote for Donald Trump and as an attendee at several events there, I can't recommend it highly enough. Here are the details:

Cash bar opens at 5:45pm

Event starts at 6:30pm

Subculture Theater

45 Bleecker St,

NY, 10012 Seating must be reserved in advance. *Moderated by Gene Epstein,

the economics editor of Barron's. Featuring Lenore Skenazy, "World's Worst Mom" and author of Free Range Kids, in her world debut as a standup comedian before the debate.

Go here to buy tickets and reserve your seats. If you can't make it or are out of the area, each event is live-streamed and podcasted by the Reason Podcast (go here to subscribe).

Bonus video from the most-recent Soho Forum debate, with Mark Skousen and Gene Epstein arguing over Adam Smith's centrality to understanding capitalism: