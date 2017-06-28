Trump lays the groundwork for larger Syria war

For someone who campaigned on the promise that he would stay out of Syria, President Donald Trump seems to be working overtime to escalate the conflict and get into a full-blown shooting war with Syria and Russia.

Trump broke his Syria promise – just one of many he’s broken before halfway through his first year – on April 7 when he ordered U.S. warships to launch Tomahawk missiles at an airbase that he believed was home to the Syrian planes alleged to have dropped chemical weapons on Syrian civilians. We told you at the time that the April 4 gas attack was a false flag, just like the 2013 chemical attack that Barack Obama tried to go to war over was a false flag.

In a statement announcing the attack, Trump said:

Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons…. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council. Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.

But stating “there can be no dispute” does not eliminate the dispute, no matter how much he and Zionist neocon warmongers pulling his chains want it to be so. MIT professor emeritus and weapons expert Theodore Postol issued a series of reports on whether there was concrete evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad had used gas and found there was none.

Postol stated:

In fact, a main piece of evidence that is cited in the document point to an attack that was executed by individuals on the ground, not from an aircraft, on the morning of 4 April. “This conclusion is based on an assumption made by the White House when it cited the source of the sarin release and the photographs of that source. My own assessment is that the source was very likely tampered with or staged, so no serious conclusion could be made from the photographs cited by the White House.

Now the Trump Administration has issued a new warning to Syria, Russia and Iran, claiming it has evidence that Assad is preparing a chemical weapons attack and putting Assad on notice that “his military will pay a heavy price” if he “conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons.”

Of curious timing was a news report by prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh – released just prior to Trump’s new red line announcement – that there was no evidence the Assad regime used gas on April 4, that the president’s national security team knew at the time there was no evidence gas had been used, that the U.S. was informed in advance by Russia about the attack, that the Syrian fighter-bomber had dropped a conventional weapon on the intended target, and that Trump was made aware of it all.

Still, Trump – apparently egged on by daughter Ivanka and pictures of what was purported to be dead and dying children – was determined to “bomb the shit out of Syria.”

So what Trump has done with his red line statement is to goad the so-called rebels fighting the Assad regime – who have the most to gain from further U.S. intervention and who have shown a willingness to use gas on two occasions – into using gas on civilians in order to draw the U.S. further into the fight.

And Trump will have to back up his bellicosity and respond, or risk being derided much as he derided Obama for not following through in 2013 and later.

One of Hersh’s intelligence sources said as much, stating:

The Salafists and jihadists got everything they wanted out of their hyped-up Syrian nerve gas ploy (referring to increased tensions between the U.S., Syria and Russia). The issue is, what if there’s another false flag sarin attack credited to hated Syria? Trump has upped the ante and painted himself into a corner with his decision to bomb. And do not think these guys are not planning the next faked attack. Trump will have no choice but to bomb again, and harder. He’s incapable of saying he made a mistake.

Of course, the military-industrial complex always has much to gain through a wider conflict – mass profits. The mainstream media love wars because of ratings.

Trump, who loves accolades and acclaim as much money, was widely praised by the MSM after his April attack on the Syrian airbase, with MSNBC talking head Brian Williams going so far as calling the launch of missiles “beautiful.” It’s certain he figures that will repeat.

But the American people – especially the sons and daughters and husbands and wives sent to fight — have the most to lose.

