College Gets Sued for Censorship, Complains About Being ‘Vilified’: New at Reason

Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) members were passing out pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to fellow students at Kellogg Community College (KCC) in Michigan when college officials approached them and ordered them to stop. When the members refused—arguing that the First Amendment protected their actions—they were arrested for violating the school's policies.

The charges were dropped 10 days later, but KCC students and YAL members Michelle Gregoire and Brandon Withers, along with the rest of the KCC YAL chapter, sued the community college, the Board of Trustees, and a few other administrators for violating their First Amendment rights, as Reason reported earlier this year.

Now, former Reason intern and Young Voices Advocate Lindsay Marchello reports, the administration is claiming that they are the real victims and have been unfairly vilified by the YAL lawsuit.

