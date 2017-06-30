Dangerous Island Suddenly Forms in Atlantic

A mystery island that has been branded ‘dangerous’ has suddenly formed in the middle of the Bermuda Triangle.

The crescent-shaped mile-long island off the tip of Cape Point in Buxton, North Carolina, began rising from the sea in Spring.

Surrounding the waters of the so-called Devil’s Triangle, the sandbank has been dubbed Shelly Island by locals because of the vast quantities of shells which litter the shore, Virginian Pilot reported .

The new island measures around one-mile long and more than 400 feet wide.

Visitor Janice Regan said she and her 11-year-old grandson christened the island and said it “was just a little bump in April”.

Janice and her grandson are not the only ones who have been exploring the surprise sandbar.

Anglers, seashell collectors and photographers have all visited the island though it is dangerous to get to.

Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which oversees Cape Point, has warned people should not attempt to try and walk or swim across a strong current which flows between the point and the new island.

And Bill Smith, president of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, has said there could be even more hazards.

He said: “Sharks up to five feet long and stingrays as large as the hood of a truck have been spotted prowling beneath the surface.

