How President Trump’s Tweet about Morning Joe Will Destroy Civilization

Here’s a link to my Periscope video explaining how President Trump’s mean tweets about Morning Joe will destroy everything you love. Wake up, people! It’s common sense! Tweets kill!

On a totally unrelated topic, I have confirmed that 30% of the public can’t identify a joke without the help of a service animal.

You might enjoy reading my book

