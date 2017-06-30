The WIRE: Your week in review

From CNN’s disgrace to Mika Brzezinski’s face — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Three CNN staffers resigned this week after the embattled network was forced to retract their story falsely connecting a Trump transition team member to a Russian banker.



The most trusted busted name in news.

Playboy contributor Brian Karem threw a bit of a tantrum after Trump spokesmodel Sarah Sanders threw hard shade at the epidemic of fake news.



Dude from a magazine built on pictures of naked women “mansplaining” news to a woman. Because that’s not sexist.

Karem’s colleagues were quick to join him in the victim’s brigade, accusing Trump of waging “war” on the media.



Remember how angry the media got when Obama illegally wiretapped their colleagues? Neither do they.

Speaking of free speech, the price appears to be going up at The Washington Post, which alerted staff to a new social media policy which forbids them from criticizing advertisers.



Democracy Die$ In Darkne$$!

Liberals got their panties in a wad when “Kate’s Law” passed the House; bemoaning the tightening of national security.



Unfortunately, the law’s namesake was unavailable to respond.

Senator Bernie Sanders sounded off against the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plans, whining “If one person loses their insurance because of the Republican health care plan, that’s too many.” Yo, Rip Van Winkle, did you miss “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan?”



Come on, old timer. At least make it a challenge.

Bernie has some issues of his own. His wife Jane is facing federal scrutiny for potential bank fraud.



What is it with socialists and other people’s money?

President Donald Trump took an earful from Republicans this week, after tweeting ugly remarks about MSNBC pundit Mika Brzesinski. I get that MSNBC is a bloody clown car, but come on, man!



That line between “keeping partisan hacks on their heels” and “being a pig?” It’s behind you.

Democrat efforts to pile on rang a little hollow; especially when they complained Trump’s behavior was “beneath the dignity of the office.” Yeah, because that’s always been a big concern of theirs.



Heh. You said “dignity.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi worried observers this week when the near-octogenarian repeatedly lost her train of thought and babbled nonsensically during an event in New York.



You can’t keep these older models out this late without a recharge.

Pelosi’s odd behavior only boosted intra-party calls for her replacement as minority leader, leaving wings of the Democratic Party caught in the custody battle.



Mommy and daddy, please don’t fight!

Pelosi also weighed in on Republican efforts to undo Obamacare, accusing the GOP of “dishonoring God” by attempting to defund Planned Parenthood.



But He is totally ok with “dilate and extract,” right?

Democrats reacted angrily this week to a new NRA ad depicting Democrat violence. In same month they incited an assassination attempt, they’re attacking the NRA for suggesting people defend themselves against assassination attempts.



They’re worried armed citizens make for harder targets.

Think American presidential politics have maxed out on weird? Disgraced former Attorney General Eric Holder is apparently considering a run for the top office in 2020. It’s sure to be a “Fast and Furious” campaign.



Holder 2020: A chicken in every pot, and an AK for every cartel thug.

A new University of Washington study revealed that Seattle’s new arbitrary minimum wage hike ordinance has not only lowered work hours, but cost the city 5,000 jobs.



If only someone had warned against arbitrary minimum wage hikes.

Lots of leftist laughs as a deranged Democrat destroyed a monument to the 10 Commandments less than 24 hours after it was installed on Arkansas State Capitol grounds.



They influenced nearly every code of laws for 4,000 years. No wonder the Democrats hate them.

And, the Eiffel Tower will be surrounded by a bulletproof glass enclosure as French authorities work to protect the iconic structure against rising Islamic terrorist attacks.



Kinda like a wall? It might be crazy enough to work!

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

