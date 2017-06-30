Trump Sending Feds to Chicago, ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Say ‘Trump Is Not Well,’ Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage: A.M. Links

- Trump's Twitter tear this mornings has targeted Republican legislators and Chicago crime, which has "reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help," Trump tweeted.
If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017
- Meanwhile, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have been taking to talk shows and The Washington Post (title: "Donald Trump is not well") in response to the president's Thursday Twitter rant insulting them.
WATCH: "The guy that's in the White House now is not the guy we knew 2 years ago." @JoeNBC says of Trump on @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/Rwnzs3J7WM— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2017
- Germany has legalized same-sex marriages.
- Phone sex operators in California are suing to be classified as employees, not independent contractors.
- Pharmacies are giving out inaccurate information about the over-the-counter availability of emergency contraception.
- Colorado Springs—Libertarian Paradise?
- Never change, PETA.
New campaign poster from PETA.— Angela Night (@Angelheartnight) June 28, 2017
It looks like two guys had a threesome with a chicken and the chicken completely blew their minds. pic.twitter.com/1w4dMsbLBW
