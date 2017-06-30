Trump Sending Feds to Chicago, ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Say ‘Trump Is Not Well,’ Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage: A.M. Links

June 30, 2017
No Comments
  • Trump's Twitter tear this mornings has targeted Republican legislators and Chicago crime, which has "reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help," Trump tweeted.
  • Meanwhile, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have been taking to talk shows and The Washington Post (title: "Donald Trump is not well") in response to the president's Thursday Twitter rant insulting them.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.