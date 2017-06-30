Trump Sending Feds to Chicago, ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Say ‘Trump Is Not Well,’ Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage: A.M. Links

Trump's Twitter tear this mornings has targeted Republican legislators and Chicago crime, which has "reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help," Trump tweeted.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have been taking to talk shows and The Washington Post (title: "Donald Trump is not well") in response to the president's Thursday Twitter rant insulting them.

WATCH: "The guy that's in the White House now is not the guy we knew 2 years ago." @JoeNBC says of Trump on @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/Rwnzs3J7WM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2017

