White House puts North Korea on notice

President Donald Trump on Friday said the time for patience in dealing with North Korea has ended.

Trump’s remarks came during a joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“Together, we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea,” he said. “The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime require a determined response.”

President Barack Obama famously called for a policy of “strategic patience” in dealing with North Korea. Trump clearly stated that this will not be his White House’s approach.

“The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed — many years it has failed — and, frankly, that patience is over,” he said.

The president didn’t mention possible U.S. military moves against the North Korean regime, despite national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s warning earlier this week that a U.S. military strike is an option, albeit one “that no one wants to take.”

Instead, the president called on U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific region to “demand that the North Korean regime choose a better path, and do it quickly, and a different future for its long-suffering people.”

Trump is expected to reiterate his call for increased international pressure on North Korea next week when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

