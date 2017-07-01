Maine Lets Cities Set Own Food Regulations, and That’s Great News: New at Reason

Last week Maine passed an important law that gives cities and towns in the state the option to deregulate a significant amount of food production and sales within their borders.

The so-called state "food sovereignty" law, An Act to Recognize Local Control Regarding Food Systems, declares a city or town "may regulate by ordinance local food systems, and the State shall recognize such ordinances." The law applies "only to food or food products that are grown, produced or processed by individuals within that municipality who sell directly to consumers."

The law does not cover sales outside a given city or town that has a food sovereignty ordinance in place. Neither does the law preempt federal law. Food law expert Baylen Linnekin explains more.

