Confederate Monuments Deserve to Go: New at Reason

Ridding America's public spaces of monuments to Confederate soldiers is not some symptom of modern political correctness, argues Steve Chapman. Days after the Declaration of Independence was signed, a New York mob destroyed a statue of King George III. If the men and women of the Revolution were eager to be rid of the images of those who had oppressed them and made war on America, why should African-Americans in the South feel differently about statues of leaders who fought to keep their race in chains?

For a long time, American history was owned by white men and minimized the treatment of blacks, women, Indians, and Latinos. Accommodating our public spaces to their full citizenship doesn't erase history, writes Chapman. It fills in parts that had been shamefully omitted. The Confederate monuments belong not in places of honor but in museums, as artifacts of past error.

View this article.