How to Create Value and Build a Successful Career

David Veksler is the Director of Marketing at the Foundation for Economic Education, a futurist, software developer, free market radical, and father. He has a fascinating life story that spans three continents and is an instructive example of how to build a great career.

David has built a successful career in technology and marketing by consistently solving problems, pursuing new opportunities, and creating value in and outside of his job responsibilities. He shares some great stories that highlight how he learned new things to grow at work and find new opportunities.

But marketing and software are just part of what David does well. He is also passionate about personal finance and investing, and has written some great blog posts on the topic at davidveksler.com.

If you’re interested in technology, finance, financial independence, and creating a great career, then you will get lots of value out of this episode!

Reprinted from Issac Morehouse.