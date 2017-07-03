Support for impeachment legislation grows among House Democrats

Legislation in the House that would allow for President Donald Trump’s impeachment based on questions over his mental or physical fitness for office is daining Democratic support amid the president’s ongoing Twitter war with the mainstream media.

The legislation was introduced by freshman Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) back in April, but only recently has it started to get widespread attention from congressional Democrats. It currently has the backing of at least 21 House Democrats.

The legislation is based on a provision in the 25th Amendment that allows Congress to remove a president from office if he becomes unable to fulfill the duties of the office either because of mental or physical incapacitation.

Never Trump factions began fantasizing about removing the president on grounds that his mental state is in decline earlier in the year.

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat made the case for 25th Amendment removal in March, writing:

There will be more talk of impeachment now, more talk of a special prosecutor for the Russia business; well and good. But ultimately I do not believe that our president sufficiently understands the nature of the office that he holds, the nature of the legal constraints that are supposed to bind him, perhaps even the nature of normal human interactions, to be guilty of obstruction of justice in the Nixonian or even Clintonian sense of the phrase. I do not believe he is really capable of the behind-the-scenes conspiring that the darker Russia theories envision. And it is hard to betray an oath of office whose obligations you evince no sign of really understanding or respecting. Which is not an argument for allowing him to occupy that office. It is an argument, instead, for using a constitutional mechanism more appropriate to this strange situation than impeachment: the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows for the removal of the president if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet informs the Congress that he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and (should the president contest his own removal) a two-thirds vote by Congress confirms the cabinet’s judgment.

And in an earlier Washington Post column, Richard Cohen opined that it is time to begin asking Trump Cabinet members whether they’d go along with a plan to remove the president using the 25th Amendment.

From his piece:

[I]t is plain that the 25th Amendment does give a role to Cabinet members that is not generally considered when they are up for confirmation. This time, however, they should all be asked whether they are aware of the 25th Amendment and, if need be, whether they would be willing to implement it. Some would say that they do not respond to hypotheticals, but a willingness to abide by the Constitution is not a hypothetical. It is, instead, a grave duty.

The idea of removing Trump from office based on his mental fitness has been gaining steam as the Russia collusion meme continues to fall apart. In fact, part of the reason the president has angrily lashed out at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough was their near daily comments about his mental health.

Now, Democrats like Raskin are using his response to the unfounded medical opinions of TV personalities to further question the president’s mental health.

“In case of emergency, break glass,” Raskin said in an interview with Yahoo News. “If you look at the record of things that have happened since January, it is truly a bizarre litany of events and outbursts.”

The lawmaker added that Trump’s social media use represents a “sustained pattern of behavior that indicates something is seriously wrong.”

