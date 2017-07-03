Trump Tweets WWE Gif, NJ State Govt Shutdown, Japan Aims for the Moon: A.M. Links

- Another weekend of rallies in favor of and against Donald Trump.
- President Trump tweeted a gif of a WWE appearance of him that placed the CNN logo over the head of Vince McMahon, who Trump bodyslams clotheslines in the clip. Outrage ensued.
- The state government in New Jersey shut down over a budget stand-off, closing state beaches but leaving state troopers on the road.
- Eight people were injured in a shooting outside of a mosque in Avignon.
- China said a U.S. warship sent to the South China Sea represented a "serious political and military provocation."
- Japan has a plan for a manned mission to the Moon.