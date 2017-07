A Jacksonville, County, Florida, sheriff's officer handed Devonte Shipman a $65 ticket for jaywalking when he caught him crossing an intersection against the light. He also gave him a ticket for $136 for not having any his driver's license on him and told him he could detain him for up to seven hours until he could determine who he was. In fact, Florida law only requires someone to have a driver's license on them when they are operating a vehicle.