Shooting at Robert Lavoy Finicum and Lying About It is Business as Usual for the Feds: New at Reason

His colleagues having escaped consequences again and again, Special Agent W. Joseph Astarita might be asking why he's been singled out.

J.D. Tuccille writes:

Last week saw the indictment of FBI Special Agent W. Joseph Astarita for lying about shots he'd fired during the January 26, 2016 killing of Robert Lavoy Finicum. The Oregonian noted that the prosecution of FBI agents for their official conduct is almost unheard of. The unusual charges were "devastating" to the FBI, commented Danny Coulson, a former head of the bureau's Oregon office.

Well, maybe the indictment is so devastating because federal agents are rarely punished for brutal and dishonest behavior.