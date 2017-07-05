In 1998 the commercial internet was still in its infancy. The dotcom bubble was just beginning to form (it would collapse in 2001-2002), so we were still getting our heads around what was the internet’s potential. But even the savviest prognosticators couldn’t grasp what we have now. Still, some were very close, like John Levinson of Bank Credit Analayst, who gave us enough insight to make certain predictions about its effects on production costs and consumer prices. But most importantly we saw how it would allow companies to shed labor costs by hiring contractors thousands of miles away who could perform their tasks online. I wrote the following, which appeared The Bob Livingston Letter™ (subscription required) in July 1998, giving our readers a head’s up on Microsoft’s rise (it’s stock price more than doubled over the next year and a half) and the changes that were coming to communication.

According to a very scholarly and perceptive article in the June issue of Bank Credit Analyst by John Levinson, the Internet is far more a factor in our lives than most suspect.

He has “two primary conclusions; First, the Internet will be the central nervous system of the world economy. Secondly, the Internet is the epicenter for the world community.”

As I understand the Internet potential, it is basically a vehicle of massive leverage. This means, according to John Levinson, that increasingly young companies can easily translate their creative ideas in the software area into mass-marketing products.

The key point is that computer technology in the U.S. is way ahead of the rest of the world. This predicts a very fast collapse in prices of software and computers, making the computer and the Internet available to everyone. You remember in the 60’s when the billboards showed granny riding a Honda. The ad sold millions of Hondas because if it was simple enough for granny, it was available to the whole population.

Information connections will allow for a complete revolution in corporate America. Large companies can be run by a fraction of their former employees under the present system. They will be replaced by independent contractors who may be a thousand miles or more away from the company.

My thinking is that if this technology can be compressed exponentially as it certainly appears to be doing, the U.S. may continue on a long wave economic expansion into the future, longer than it appears likely now. Why? The answer is because of a reduction in production costs as well as consumer prices.

According to John Levinson, the statistics show that Internet users are 50/50 male/female, 46% have attended college with median household income of more than $65,000, about twice the U.S. average. Surprisingly, “minorities” are dramatically under represented.

Finally John Levinson says “Unfolding in front of our eyes are the early stages of the biggest fundamental change we will witness in our lives. The Internet will change almost everything from the way businesses operate to the way people interact…”

I confess that I have been slow to get excited about the Internet.

This suggests an unbelievable future for Bill Gates’ Microsoft which is already second only to G.E. in capitalization.

The post The Internet appeared first on Personal Liberty®.