Benghazi, DNC Lawsuit, & Mysterious Deaths

If you didn’t already know, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was sued by Bernie Sanders supporters last year for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, deceptive conduct, unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence.

Evidence in support of the class action suit included the leaked DNC documents and emails, in which former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz aimed to dismantle the Sanders campaign, and other DNC officials spread lies, often remarkably petty ones, about both his campaign and character.

More recently, former U.S. Ambassador Christopher Steven’s fiancée, Lydie Denier, was interviewed by Rick Amato alongside Will Craddick, founder of DisobedientMedia.com, to discuss the lawsuit against the DNC, in which “one witness has died and another potential witness was murdered.”

Denier’s relation to the lawsuit is by way of the tragic loss of her fiancé. The former U.S. Ambassador died in Benghazi, Libya, in an attack that spurred an entirely separate scandal for the DNC and Hillary Clinton, as former Secretary of State Clinton was blamed for his and many others’ wrongful deaths in that attack. Denier is familiar with how the DNC and Clinton operates, and just how far they’ll go to cover their tracks.

Suspicious Deaths Related to the DNC

A number of suspicious deaths occurred during the lawsuit against the DNC and their alleged ploy against Bernie Sanders, for which many wondered if the Clintons or the DNC were responsible.

The attorney who served the DNC with this particular lawsuit, Shawn Lucas, was found dead on his bathroom floor. Keep in mind that this was only one of five deaths related to this case in the span of six weeks. Clinton author Victor Thorn allegedly “shot himself,” UN official John Ashe (who was set to testify against the Clintons and the DNC) mysteriously died, writer Mike Flynn (who was writing a piece condemning the Clintons) died, and DNC staff member Seth Rich was murdered (who was on his way to testify against the Clintons and the DNC).

Seth was also potentially involved in the DNC email leaks. Fox News reported that federal law enforcement investigators figured out that Seth had shared 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between DNC leaders from January 2015 to May 2016 with WikiLeaks. You can read more about this in our CE article here.

The Centre for Research on Globalization reported:

[T]here’s a long history of Clinton-related body counts, with scores of people dying under mysterious circumstances. While Vince Foster remains the most infamous, the body count is starting to build ominously this election cycle – from the mysterious “crushing his own throat” death of a UN official to the latest death of an attorney who served the DNC with a fraud suit.

How Does This Relate to U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens?

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens is yet another mysterious death related to the Clintons and the DNC. In fact, Hillary Clinton was largely blamed for his death as well as many others in the Benghazi attack. Hillary has contradicted herself numerous times on what actually happened.

In one speech, she clearly blamed the attack on a YouTube video, and then during a debate last year, she denied this. The controversy surrounding her dialogue on Benghazi stemmed from different emails she sent people regarding the cause of the attack. Clinton had told her daughter in an email that they were attacked by organized terrorists, whereas she told the State Department that it was simply an overreaction of locals to a YouTube video.

Clinton wrote in an email to the Egyptian Prime Minister, “We know the attack in Libya had nothing to do with the film,” yet she told the State Department the exact opposite. Not only did Hillary vacillate between both the reasons for and culprits behind the attacks, but she was considered personally responsible by many.

The Washington Times reported on the 800-plus-page report of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, stating that the report “slams former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her willful indifference to her obligation to repel military-style attacks on American interests and personnel at the U.S. consulate and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi. She particularly failed to save the lives of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three of his colleagues, all under her care and control while she was secretary of state.”

Apparently Stevens had asked for additional help approximately 600 times in one month, so Clinton was well aware that they needed further assistance. However, like most other conflicts, there was a lot more going on in Libya than the American public was being told in mainstream media.

The Benghazi U.S. consulate allegedly collected Libyan stockpile and sent them to Syria in order to set up a gas attack that would then be blamed on President Assad in order to justify the U.S. invading Syria. You can read more about how the U.S. sent arms from Benghazi to Syria to aid extremists here.

It’s ironic because we’ve seen the U.S. set up false-flag terrorist attacks before in order to justify war (such as 9/11), and the U.S. just wrongly blamed President Assad for the latest gas attack. You can read more about how the U.S. fabricated the last chemical attack in Syria and how they’re linked to terrorists here.

In an interview, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh addressed Clinton’s role in the U.S. operations in Benghazi and Syria, stating:

That ambassador who was killed, he was known as a guy, from what I understand, as somebody, who would not get in the way of the CIA. As I wrote, on the day of the mission hewas meeting with the CIA base chief and the shipping company. He was certainly involved, aware and witting of everything that was going on. And there’s no way somebody in that sensitive of a position is not talking to the boss, by some channel.

It seems improbable that the boss, Hillary Clinton, was completely unaware of all of this, particularly since she clearly tried to cover all of this up, and the media obliged. Stevens’ fiancée fell victim to this manipulation, as the DNC and the media encouraged her not to speak out in regards to what happened. She, however chose to write a book acting as a voice for the former U.S. Ambassador. In a recent interview, Denier expressed the necessity for the public to question mainstream media when it comes to the narrative about what happened in Benghazi.

“They said it was Chris’s fault that he died because he didn’t want security, when in reality, within six weeks, he asked over 600 times for more security,” Denier said. “And then he died, and it’s like nothing happened.”

“I got lots of emails from people saying, ‘There were 47 deaths that the Clinton’s are involved with. Be careful not to become number 48,’ ” Denier said. “Definitely, when you start telling the truth and you start to uncover … you have to be so careful.”

In addition, when the FBI was investigating Clinton’s private email scandal, it’s important to note that one of those emails apparently disclosed Chris’ whereabouts, putting him at risk because terrorists could have easily hacked into her server.

Judge Andrew Napolitano discussed this in a Fox News interview, stating that the emails “revealed the location of French fighter jets during the NATO bombardment of Libya, the size and location of no-fly zones and the location of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who was murdered in the Benghazi terror attack.”

“If she didn’t think that was classified, she has no business being in public office,” Judge Napolitano stated.

It seems odd that Hillary Clinton has found herself wrapped up in so many deaths and scandals. It’s shocking that a politician who almost became the President of the United States is involved in so much corruption (wrongful deaths, ties to terrorists, alleged murder, pedophilia, you name it). To me, this simply speaks to the level of corruption in the U.S. political system, and is yet another reason people should be skeptical of the U.S. government. However, corruption in the government didn’t start nor will it end with Hillary Clinton; she’s simply one example in a long list of scandals.

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

