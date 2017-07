This week, we not only celebrate our country's independence from the British but also celebrate the second anniversary of our freedom from the Export-Import Bank.

In an imperfect environment where cronyism—that's the unhealthy relationship between government and businesses—runs rampant, the fact that Boeing, General Electric and other giant manufacturers haven't been able to benefit from taxpayer-backed loans for the past two years is a huge victory, writes Veronique de Rugy.

