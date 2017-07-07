CNN’s Ratings Collapse

A series of fake news articles (see here, here and here), blackmail of anonymous Reddit users who had the audacity to poke fun at them and a couple of undercover videos from Project Veritas revealing CNN producers admitting their own news is “mostly bullshit,” seems to be taking a toll on CNN’s ratings.

As The Federalist notes in the table below, for the week of June 26th – July 2nd, CNN’s primetime shows (Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon) managed to draw about 6% fewer viewers than multi-decade old re-runs of “Yogi Bear,” “Full House,” and “Friends” which air in the same time slots on Nick-At-Nite.

Sometimes it’s difficult to know for sure, but we think this is a bad trend…

(Source: AdWeek.com)

