Fake News? Google hands over big bucks to journos willing to report with the help of its artificial intelligence

Back in 2015, internet giant Google began pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into its Digital News Initiative (DNI) fund with the goal of making human journalists more reliant on artificial intelligence in their reporting.

In its latest round of funding from the €150 million DNI fund, Google has handed the British Press Association along with a digital news startup called Urbs Media more than €700,000 to encourage journalists in the UK and Ireland to use hyper-local content compiled by computer systems.

Here’s how The Guardian describes the program:

The scheme aims to meet an “increasing demand for consistent, fact-based insights into local communities” for regional media outlets as well as independent publishers and hyperlocal sites and bloggers, said PA. Journalists will find stories in national open databases from sources including government departments, local councils and NHS trusts, and make “detailed story templates” for topics such as crime, health and employment. Multiple versions of the story will be created with Natural Language Software and will “scale up the mass localisation of news content”.

The effort, dubbed Reporters and Data and Robots (RADAR), will also reportedly assist journalists in generating graphics, photos and video assets for local news stories. The program is scheduled to kick off next year.

Supporters of the AI-based approach to local reporting are calling RADAR a “game changer” and claiming that it will amp up the production of local news content at a time when many community newspapers throughout the world are struggling for revenue because of failures to keep pace with rapid changes in digital media.

But the program also has critics.

In an interview with The Guardian, UK National Union of Journalists president Tim Dawson said he is concerned that AI news gathering will mean more canned reports that lack real journalistic insight.

He said: “The real problem in the media is too little bona fide reporting. I don’t believe that computer whizzbangery is going to replace that. What I’m worried about in my capacity as president of the NUJ is something that ends up with third-rate stories which look as if they are something exciting, but are computer-generated so they [news organisations] can get rid of even more reporters.”

And that “computer whizzbangery” should be a concern, not just for working journalists, but for all news consumers.

Consider the extent to which Google, Inc., and other technology giants already control the media that makes its way across the screens you stare at each day. The company maintains a number of complicated algorithms used to suppress certain types of speech and information that the company, or the employees behind its coding wizardry, find objectionable.

Google is far more than a search engine. The company has become the world’s biggest aggregator of news content. And, over the years, the company has been accused of picking favorites. Like back in 2006, when the company blocked access to conservative news content and commentary linking radical Islam to global terror.

Remember last year when YouTube encouraged users to turn one another in if they didn’t like the viewpoints. That was Google. And when YouTube users flag or report a particular video, Google’s algorithms and a paid staff of censors check the content for “inappropriate” material. In some cases that means anything not politically correct or “advertiser friendly.” The sanitation of all that user generated material means the video hosting service, once a new frontier for free speech, is now carefully policed by the same sort of establishment gatekeepers who bring you more traditional forms of mass media… you know, the ones millions of people have left behind in recent years in favor of alternative content.

Google is also right in the middle of the conversation regarding real versus fake news.

There has never been such a thing as objective journalism. Anyone who tells you differently is being dishonest. It’s simply impossible for any human being to set aside deeply entrenched, and sometimes even unrealized, personal biases in producing content for the mass media consumer. But at least with human journalists, there’s someone to call out for bias at the end of the day. Google’s efforts to enlist AI in the news reporting process creates a fall sense of security. Computers don’t have political bias or financial conflict of interest, people might say. But the folks controlling them do.

You can bet there’s a reason massive players like Google want more leverage over the local news reporting game. They already have a pretty firm handle on what gets national and worldwide attention– and, more importantly, what doesn’t. Now they want to provide “detailed templates” for the acceptable narrative on local crime, health and employment.

