Summer Bug-Out

ReadyNutrition Readers, this article is to formulate some preps for you and your vehicle for a daily basis during the months of summer. Why? Because the summer months hold some potential for problems that are quite different from the winter months, and the S can HTF at any time, that is why. Dehydration, sunburn, sunstroke, and other dangerous events can happen in addition to the EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) attack that turns your 2016 Dodge Ram pickup into a motionless slab of several tons.

First, let’s address the issue of dehydration. Water. Simple solution, right? Wrong. Should a disaster occur, all the existing water lines may either be contaminated and/or non-functional. And there you are on the highway. Do you know how to procure water in the wild? Humans need 1 gallon per day on normal/non-stressful days. You will need a couple of gallons of water in your vehicle in sturdy containers. Your “bug-out”/go bag is already in the car. Make sure you have a three-day supply of food and a method to purify water, in addition to a method to tote it. Many prefer the Camelback drinking systems. I stick with the issue canteens. Whatever method you choose, you’ll need to add a couple of gallons into them eventually.

In your backpack, you want to either have a poncho or some type of “space” blanket, preferably (with the latter) containing grommets. If you can’t find one with the grommet holes, there is a grommet-making kit available in Wal-Mart or another big-box store for around $10. The poncho comes with the grommets. You will also need (5) bungee cords. In this matter, you can use the 4 grommeted corners and the middle of the poncho/blanket to construct some kind of shelter to shield you from the sun.

Yeah, I know, Mr. Negative…if there’s trees to attach the bungees to, then why would a person need to spread out a shelter at all? Simple. Just because you may make it to a wooded area doesn’t mean that the trees provide adequate protection from the sun. In addition, yeah…next is, what if there are no trees? Then you use the bungee cords and attach them to other things, such as the bumper of that now-defunct Dodge truck, or a chain-linked fence…to make a lean-to and take you out of the sun.

