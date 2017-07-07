The WIRE: Your week in review

From Trump’s tweets to Christie’s beach — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The United States of America celebrated the 241st anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



Or, as it’s known the Democrats: “A day that will live in infamy.”

Liberals were ready as always to deride July 4th, claiming American freedom doesn’t apply to the usual victim classes. If they hate it this much, why are they still here?



Not for nuthin’, lefties, but “freedom” includes the freedom to leave.

Some Reddit user tweeted a gif of President Donald Trump laying the smackdown on CNN. Trump retweeted it. So of COURSE CNN hunted the original poster down and blackmailed him into an “apology.”



CNN has gotten kinda weird since they outsourced newsgathering to the mafia.

Liberal “journalists” responded to the Trump-CNN kerfuffle by describing themselves as “heroes” for enduring hurt feelings over goofy internet memes.



Heroes: Firefighters battling infernos. Marines battling terrorists. Not heroes: Reporters battling mean gifs.

Left-wing site Politico whined this week about the increase in “conservative” outlets gaining seats in the White House press corps.



You say that like it’s a BAD thing.

Democrats are pushing a new narrative involving a supposed “decline” in President Trump’s mental capacity.



If it continues at this rate, Trump could end up THIS dumb.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took a bite out of the Big Apple this week, mocking New York’s transit issues by noting “in Chicago, the trains actually run on time.”



That way, no one’s ever late for a shooting.

According to left wing hate blog Vox.com, “the Democrats’ real 2020 frontrunner” is… Bernie Sanders?



Which begs the question: Which Republican will succeed Trump in 2024?

(Not all) Women’s March spokeshole Linda Sarsour excited an audience this week with a call for “jihad” against Trump and the U.S. this week. Muslims and Democrats growing increasingly violent, a Muslim Democrat calls for more violence. Great campaign platform, guys.



Forget 2024. At this rate, 2124 is looking grim for the left.

At the G-20 summit this week, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands, touching off howls of protest from liberals.



Just because Obama cowered like a schoolgirl doesn’t mean everyone has to, kids.

Secret Service agents paid comedienne Kathy Griffin a visit this week, reportedly discussing her now-infamous beheading-the-President “joke” for an hour.



That’s 59 minutes longer than I could have endured her.

With Rep. Steve Scalise headed back to the ICU to deal with complications from his attempted assassination by Democrat “activist” James Hodgkinson, ANOTHER Democrat showed up outside Senator Jeff Flake’s office to announce the only thing Hodgkinson got wrong was poor aim.



It’s the new Democrat Party platform: Kill more Republicans.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie found himself in hot water after he was spotted sunning himself on a beach he had closed to the public.



Even worse, he went for a swim and left a ring around the ocean.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

