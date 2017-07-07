This Attack Is the Best Defense

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

Intelligence officers don’t have 30 years to get trained in martial arts. Instead, when you attend your top-secret training, you learn the critical self-defense maneuvers needed to keep you safe no matter where in the world your assignments take you.

You learn moves that are not only devastatingly effective, but also incredibly simple, so they can be quickly deployed in a stressful situation.

And while I don’t imagine you will be traveling to the world’s most dangerous countries, you and I both know that anything can happen right here in America, even when you’re doing something as mundane as grocery shopping or jogging around your neighborhood.

Before we get started, it’s important to remember that if someone pulls a knife on you or threatens to harm you, always escape immediately if you can. Or, if you carry a gun like I do, you should draw it to defend yourself.

However, if you’re in a confined area — without a firearm — and you have no choice but to fight back, then you need to overwhelm your attacker with force. In other words, you should perform the Three Combo Attack with everything you’ve got.

The goal is to inflict damage on your attacker as quickly as possible, thereby creating an opportunity for you to flee to safety and call the police.

As the name suggests, this technique can be broken down into three separate steps.

Step One

The first move is a strike to the head area, specifically the eyes. Put simply, reach out one of your hands and claw or poke your attacker’s eyes to disorient them.

Step Two

As soon as you strike the eyes with one of your hands, immediately punch the throat with your other hand. This may sound harsh, but we have to assume this person is trying to seriously injure or kill you. A punch to the throat is incredibly effective and will likely make your attacker lurch forward in pain.

Step Three

The third and final move is a swift knee to the groin. This will send almost anyone to the ground, thereby giving you a chance to escape to safety.

Remember, you should perform all three of these moves quickly one after another, going from the eyes to the throat to the groin. When you do them lightning fast — and with power — your attacker will be caught off guard, giving you a chance to escape with your life.

Visualize yourself carrying out this technique. Then if you ever find yourself in a potentially deadly situation, you’ll know exactly what to do.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

