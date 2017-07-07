Trump, Putin broker Syria ceasefire

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the G20 summit and brokered a ceasefire for southwestern portions of Syria.

It’s a meeting and outcome the establishment in both major American political parties hoped to avoid. The elites love war and toppling regimes, and part of the whole #NeverTrump narrative of fake news accounts hinting and outright accusing Trump of being in bed with or a stooge for Putin was to prevent anything that would lead to cessation of hostilities in Syria.

It seems Trump employed “the art of the deal” and sat down across the table from Putin and said, “Let’s cut the crap and get this done.”

Recall that Trump ran on the platform calling for non-intervention in Syria. But he has not operated that way under influence from the globalists and banksters he surrounded himself with.

He even bombed Syria in April based on the false pretense that Syria used sarin gas on rebels. That Syria was not responsible for a gas attack was proven by an MIT explosives expert, famed journalist Seymour Hersh, and former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter. But Ivanka fretted about dying babies, so Trump unleashed the bombs to much glee from the Republican establishment and mainstream media – even fake news CNN.

The toppling of Syrian President Bashar Assad was on the agenda of the American war machine, Saudi Arabia and Israel. So the CIA and Pentagon began arming al-Qaida and al-Nusra terrorists – thereby creating ISIS — to do their dirty work.

Had the fake news Putin-Trump narrative not been front and center since November, this ceasefire likely would have happened months ago, saving the lives of thousands of innocent men, women and children caught in the crossfire.

Here’s how the AP fleshed the story out:

The United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, three U.S. officials said Friday as President Donald Trump held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The deal marks a new level of involvement for the Trump administration in trying to resolve Syria’s civil war. Although details about the agreement and how it will be implemented weren’t immediately available, the cease-fire is set to take effect Sunday at noon Damascus time, said the officials, who weren’t authorized to discuss the cease-fire publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Jordan and Israel also are part of the agreement, one of the officials said. The two U.S. allies both share a border with the southern part of Syria and have been concerned about violence from Syria’s civil war spilling over the border. The deal is separate from an agreement that Russia, Turkey and Iran struck earlier this year to try to establish “de-escalation zones” in Syria where violence would be reduced. The U.S., wary of Iran’s involvement, was not a part of that deal. Follow-up talks this week in Astana, Kazakhstan, failed to reach agreement on how to finalize a cease-fire in those zones. Previous cease-fires in Syria have collapsed or failed to reduce violence for long, and it was unclear whether this deal would be any better. Earlier in the week, Syria’s military had said it was halting combat operations in the south of Syria for four days, in advance of a new round of Russian-sponsored talks in Astana. That move covered southern provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida. Syria’s government briefly extended that unilateral cease-fire, which is now set to expire Saturday — a day before the U.S. and Russian deal would take effect. The new agreement to be announced Friday will be open-ended, with no set end date, one U.S. official said, describing it as part of broader U.S. discussions with Russia on trying to lower violence in the war-ravaged country. Officials said the U.S. and Russia were still working out the details as Trump and Putin concluded their more than two-hour meeting on Friday.

Update: In the last 12 years, terrorist attacks in Europe have killed 459 civilians. The U.S. killed at least 472 civilians in Syria, just in the last month. And that’s just U.S. attacks. Russian, Syrian, and ISIS attacks have claimed many more. –BL

The post Trump, Putin broker Syria ceasefire appeared first on Personal Liberty®.