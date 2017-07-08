Can Ranchers Dump Forced Government Marketing Mandates? New at Reason

Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin takes a look at an important win a fight over government "checkoff" programs. These are mandated practices where ranchers are required to help fund collective marketing projects like the famous "Beef, It's What's for Dinner" ad campaign:

In the Montana case, the federal court granted a preliminary injunction to the plaintiff, the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund (R-CALF), a nonprofit advocacy group that represents independent ranchers, farmers, and cattlemen.

R-CALF argued the USDA Beef Checkoff Program violates the First Amendment because it forces R-CALF members to subsidize speech—specifically, advertising—paid for by the private Montana Beef Council. The U.S. District Court agreed, granting R-CALF a preliminary injunction and barring the Montana Beef Council from using any funds "it collects under the Beef Checkoff Program to fund its advertising campaigns" without prior consent from the farmer or rancher who pays the state beef council.

The beef checkoff permits the Montana Beef Council to use a portion of the money it collects to fund its own promotional campaigns. Currently, the mandatory federal assessment charged to farmers and ranchers under the USDA Beef Checkoff Program is $1 per head of cattle.