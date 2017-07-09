Freedom and the conscious mind

The only escape from tyranny is mental freedom, or a move from the unconscious to the conscious mind.

Americans would scoff and laugh at any hint that they don’t have freedom, let alone a conscious mind. Yet we are subject to a system of thought that can and is constantly manipulating our lives. Few even suspect this.

Who has the time and focus to penetrate the hidden agenda of the media and government? For the multitude, there is nothing in their unconscious mind to spark suspicion or inquiry into devious political demagoguery. We practically go through our entire existence in an unconscious state. We pay respect to the very influences that are life-consuming and constantly drain our lives and assets.

Modern psychological force is based on the propaganda doctrines of altruism and self-sacrifice among the people. Anti-productive politicians and bureaucrats use and coerce the public mind with the doctrines of self-sacrifice and altruism. This is a system of appeal to the unconscious mind. When you hear a politician use the term “fairness” or “your fair share,” he is manipulating you to give up something to nonproductive government.

If the manipulative fiction of self-sacrifice were to become widely known, the people could readily see that taxes, regulations and innumerable laws are a complex system of government force.

