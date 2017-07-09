The Agenda: Will Congress accomplish anything ahead of its August vacation?

Every weekend, Washington’s biggest insiders join some of the nation’s most watched news programs to set the tone for the week ahead. Here’s what they said and the real reasons behind the mass messaging.

Congress is headed back to work this week following the body’s July 4 recess. As another lengthy “district work week” looms, a congressional vacation that will last the full month of August, GOP lawmakers are under pressure to get something– really, anything– done by the end of the month. If they don’t, you probably shouldn’t expect to see many of your elected officials braving the icy voter reception at town halls during their month off work.

