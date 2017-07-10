Another GOP Healthcare Draft Coming, Comey Memos Reportedly Contained Classified Info, Partisan Rift on College Influence: P.M. Links

- Senate Republicans are looking to release a revamped version of their Obamacare replacement by the end of the week.
- The private memos by fired FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with President Donald Trump may have contained classified information, prompting Trump tweets and responses.
- Republicans are increasingly negative about the influence of colleges on America. I cannot for the life of me imagine why.
- More details slowly flow out about the circumstances by which Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who had offered to provide damaging information about the Democrats but also wanted to discuss the conflict that prompted Russia to stop allowing Americans to adopt their orphans.
- A New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic violence call, as was a woman in the home.
- Law enforcement agencies near the southern border are increasingly using biometric scanning in order to identify illegal immigrants.
- If you hear a crunching sound in your sleep while you're out camping, it may be nothing. Or it may be a bear eating your head.
