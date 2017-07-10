Are Republicans blocking Trump’s border wall? One GOP Senate candidate thinks so

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican currently running to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year, recently told supporters that President Donald Trump’s border wall is being held up by the same Republican/Democrat alliance that has stymied immigration reform for years.

In an email to supporters, the lawmaker said Republicans working to protect the cheap labor interests of big business are working with Democrats and enabling illegal immigration.

“The Wall is being held up because of a tacit deal that has existed for years between moderate Republican big business and Democratic Party,” the email said.

Brooks added: “The pro-Amnesty crowd is so determined to keep President Trump from doing what the American people elected him to do, that they will stop at nothing to defeat the Wall.”

In an online advertisement produced by the Brooks campaign, the lawmaker promised voters that he would work to shut down the federal government in the Senate if his GOP colleagues refuse to deliver funding for the border wall.

From the ad:

President Trump promised a wall to keep us safe and to protect American jobs for American workers. But even some establishment Republicans are blocking the way. Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded. And you know what? Washington could benefit from that. We’re going to build that wall, or you’ll know the name of every Republican who surrenders to the Democrats to break my filibuster. I give you my word, and I don’t give my word lightly.

Brooks is running against Sen. Luther Strange in a special election scheduled for December. Strange was appointed to the Senate seat by disgraced former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley when the seat was vacated by Sessions. At the time, Strange served as Alabama’s attorney general and was involved in investigating the Bentley administration for corruption following the break of a salacious scandal at the Governor’s mansion.

Strange has the Republican establishment’s endorsement, to the extent that PR and campaign firms have been warned against working for any of his challengers.

