Chuck Schumer Is Protecting the Nation From Snortable Chocolate [Reason Podcast]

"NASA sucks," says Reason's Katherine Mangu-Ward, on Mike Pence's call to put American boots on Mars and the Moon. The agency is too risk-averse to do anything but incremental advances, and that makes a trip to Mars a distant pipe dream.

Mangu-Ward joins fellow editors Nick Gillespie and Peter Suderman to discuss Mike Pence's astral aspirations, President Trump's push for leaders at the G20 Conference to defend the West from annihilation (pitting his nationalist vision against the globalist ambitions of France and Germany), and Chuck Schumer's quest to protect the nation from the evils of snortable chocolate.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Moderated by Andrew Heaton.

