Kellyanne Conway just hijacked CNN… and it was beautiful (video)

President Donald Trump’s chief counselor Kellyanne Conway spent 35 minutes blasting CNN’s fake news coverage during an appearance on CNN. It made for the best television we’ve seen in awhile.

Conway joined CNN to discuss a New York Times report out Sunday which alleged that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer who promised to provide him with damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election.

Here’s an excerpt from the Times’ story:

While President Trump has been dogged by revelations of undisclosed meetings between his associates and the Russians, the episode at Trump Tower is the first such confirmed private meeting involving his inner circle during the campaign — as well as the first one known to have included his eldest son. It came at an inflection point in the campaign, when Donald Trump Jr., who served as an adviser and a surrogate, was ascendant and Mr. Manafort was consolidating power. It is unclear whether the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, actually produced the promised compromising information about Mrs. Clinton. But the people interviewed by The Times about the meeting said the expectation was that she would do so. When he was first asked about the meeting on Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. said that it was primarily about adoptions and mentioned nothing about Mrs. Clinton.

You can read the whole thing via the NYTimes website— but as Conway pointed out during her takeover of Chris Cuomo’s CNN show, it doesn’t really contain any “meaningful” information that would further the collusion allegations the left constantly makes against the Trump White House.

The interview got off to a rocky stary, as Cuomo described President Trump’s response to accusations that Russia interfered in the election as “squishy.”

Cuomo said: “The president was very squishy on Russian interference. He said ‘okay, it was Russia, but it was other people. Nobody knows for sure.’ That was his last public statement about it before he went into a meeting. And then a meeting in which he didn’t allow a note taker to be in it. We don’t have any readout from it. We hear he confronted him about it. He said ‘we know you did it.’ Then we hear, no you asked him about it. Which is it?Did he say I know you did it, stop? Or did he say did you do it, Mr. Putin? Which is it?”

Conway pointed out that “squishy” was a strange term to use in describing the president’s state of mind.

She then let Cuomo have it for about half an hour.

“It’s not about CNN,” Cuomo protested as Conway began dressing down the fake news organization.

She replied: “No. It’s about people stating things that they want America to think are facts. Aren’t you the least bit reluctant, if not embarrassed, that you now talk about Russia more than you talk about America?”

While the contentious Conway/Cuomo interview certainly is entertaining and worth a watch, it’s important to remember what’s going on here.

CNN’s Cuomo, brother of powerful New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, brought Conway on in an effort to drum up controversy surrounding a story that has all the trappings of a DNC plot to further the Russian election meddling meme.

Here’s Trump Jr.s account of the 2016 meeting:

I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign. I was not told her name prior to the meeting. I asked Jared [Kushner] and Paul [Manafort] to attend, but told them nothing of the substance. We had a meeting in June 2016. After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information. She then changed subjects and began discussing the adoption of Russian children and mentioned the Magnitsky Act. It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting. I interrupted and advised her that my father was not an elected official, but rather a private citizen, and that her comments and concerns were better addressed if and when he held public office. The meeting lasted approximately 20 to 30 minutes. As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time. That was the end of it and there was no further contact or follow-up of any kind. My father knew nothing of the meeting or these events.

A subsequent investigation into Veselnitskaya’s background carried out by Trump’s team revealed that the lawyer has ties to the DNC employed firm that commissioned the phony dossier alleging that Russia had dirt on president Trump.

If the rolling manufactured scandals has your memory a bit clouded on that dossier, here’s a little background from a story I wrote in January:

Sen. John McCain said he “did what any citizen should” by providing the FBI with a sketchy dossier containing information alleging that Russia has dirt on President-elect Donald Trump. But there’s far more to the story. BuzzFeed and CNN published reports taking seriously the unverified intelligence reports months after serious journalists from a number of other news outlets declined to touch the story. Soon after national uproar over the outrageous and unverified reports that the Russians are blackmailing Trump over information about perverse sexual encounters, McCain appeared before the press taking credit for putting the information into the FBI’s hands. “Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public. Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.” McCain told reporters that he didn’t know whether he was concerned about the information he allegedly received because he doesn’t know if it’s true. He added that he simply did what any American citizen should do if they find themselves in position of information that could compromise national security. What McCain didn’t say— and what CNN and BuzzFeed conveniently forgot to mention— is, however, more important. McCain, a never Trump Republican from the get-go, received the sensitive information in question from a former British intelligence officer who also happened to be a current political dirt digger paid by never Trump factions within the GOP and later the DNC to dig up dirt on Trump. That’s why, as WikiLeaks noted, the file that everyone is talking about bears no resemblance to an actual intelligence document. In fact, if you’ve ever seen such material, you can’t help but notice that the document in question actually looks a lot more like political opposition research in its rawest form.

Bottom line: The whole thing is a conspiracy by the government/intelligence establishment to take Trump down. Nothing has changed, and it isn’t about political parties. It’s Washington establishment versus the American people. The Washington establishment, including “Republicans” like McCain, wanted very badly for Clinton to win the election. It was her turn and she is definitely one of them. She didn’t because she certainly isn’t one of us.

But Trump can’t be permitted to remain in Washington by virtue of populist support for a new type of leader in Washington. And the hidden puppetmasters won’t stop until they force him to leave in disgrace. Then, they’ll use the mainstream media microphone to scold American voters who threw in for Trump, “We told you so, next time you ought to listen.”

With that in mind, CNN is something far more sinister than a joke or a “fake news” network. CNN is the propaganda arm of a tyrannical establishment which views Main Street Americans as sheep whose sole purpose is to enrich and sustain the elitist leeches at he highest levels of U.S. political power.

The post Kellyanne Conway just hijacked CNN… and it was beautiful (video) appeared first on Personal Liberty®.