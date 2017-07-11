The Senate Delays Summer Recess, South Korea Disses North’s Missiles, and Brexit Sees Cost of Booze Go Up: P.M. Links

The Senate will delay their summer recess to complete "action on important legislative items" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today, placing some of the blame on Democrats for delaying executive appointments.
South Korea throws some shade at its Northern neighbor, saying that the long-range missiles it has recently tested would likely not be able to survive re-entry into the atmosphere.
The Economistwarns that Brexit will raise the price of booze imported to Britain, including staples like Guinness and Bailey's Irish Cream.
An Olympia, Washington man will face federal charges for sending a severed finger, a joint of marijuana, and a bullet to the IRS. The 68-year old Normand Lariviere nursed grievances against the agency related to his loss of a civilian defense contracting job.
Is Donald Trump a conservative? Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) says yes.