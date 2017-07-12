Article of Impeachment Submitted Against Trump, FBI Nominee Testifies, New Photos of Great Red Spot: P.M. Links

July 12, 2017
  • Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) has submitted an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. He has one co-sponsor so far.
  • Trump's nominee to head the FBI, Christopher Wray, told the Senate Judiciary Committee he wasn't asked for a loyalty oath and would resign if he were forced to drop an investigation and could not talk the president out of it.
  • Trump will visit Paris tomorrow to celebrate Bastille Day at the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron.
  • Residents of Iqaluit say Amazon Prime does more for food security in northern Canada than federal subsidies.
  • China sends troops to Djibouti, where it will build its first overseas military base.
  • Ignacio "Lula" da Silva, the former president of Brazil, was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.
  • Zimbabwe is considering legalizing the production of cannabis to attract foreign businesses.
  • New photos of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter.