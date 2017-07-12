Article of Impeachment Submitted Against Trump, FBI Nominee Testifies, New Photos of Great Red Spot: P.M. Links

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) has submitted an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. He has one co-sponsor so far.
Trump's nominee to head the FBI, Christopher Wray, told the Senate Judiciary Committee he wasn't asked for a loyalty oath and would resign if he were forced to drop an investigation and could not talk the president out of it.
Trump will visit Paris tomorrow to celebrate Bastille Day at the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron.
Residents of Iqaluit say Amazon Prime does more for food security in northern Canada than federal subsidies.
China sends troops to Djibouti, where it will build its first overseas military base.
Ignacio "Lula" da Silva, the former president of Brazil, was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.
Zimbabwe is considering legalizing the production of cannabis to attract foreign businesses.