Donald Trump Drives the Media Crazy: New at Reason

There are legitimate reasons to worry about what President Trump might do. So why make things up?

John Stossel writes:

President Donald Trump drives people crazy.

Especially those in the media.

They hate him so much, they leap on every anti-Trump rumor.

The Federalist's Jordyn Pair points out that the press repeatedly told us that a dozen Trump administration members were about to be fired, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and strategists Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

Months later, all still work for or with the administration.

I actually wish Sessions had been fired, but Trump's staff reshufflings are no more frequent than those of other administrations, including President Obama's. The media so desperately want something bad to happen, to prove Trump's unqualified, that they blow stuff up.