Three Survival Tips for Senior Citizens and Those With Limited Mobility

I hear it ALL the time…

Bugging out may be the way to go for “young bucks,” Jeff… but I’m older and I don’t really have any choice but to ride out a disaster in my home.

Sure, I get it.

I mean a lot of survivalists assume that everyone will just be able to throw half their house on their back and head off into the urban wasteland to escape the chaos, right?

But what if you really ARE older… can’t stand or walk for long periods… use a walker or wheelchair… or just simply can’t see yourself scaling walls, carrying a giant bug-out bag and dodging armored vehicles like Jack Bauer?

Or what if YOU can… but you also have to plan for an elderly parent or neighbor you watch out for? Well, here are three survival tips for older people and those with limited mobility:

1. Be Realistic With Your Survival Plan

Are you and your loved ones unable to move over long distances?

If so, shelter-in-place may be your only option if mobility is a real problem.

This forces you to really put a lot more focus into fortifying your home against not only storms… but also the aftermath of them.

Stock up heavily on food and water… have plywood, a hammer and nails stashed in your garage to board up against high winds and rain… and jack up your home security (including keeping your guns and ammo dry and at the ready against possible looting).

But be warned… even with a solid shelter-in-place plan, you may be FORCED to pick up and go if you’re in the path of a disaster — in this case…

2. Be the First to Go

When you have no other choice but to get out of Dodge, you absolutely MUST be in that first wave of evacuees.

Your best means of transportation will always be your vehicle.

However… when the SHTF, everyone around you will have the same idea.

In no time flat, highways, bridges, tunnels, even train routes will bottleneck and become impassable.

Younger, more agile people can get out of their cars and find their way to safety easier… but if you — or someone you’re with — has a harder time being mobile, this makes it all the more critical you’re ahead of the pack.

Make no mistake… the first to move have the advantage when bugging out and you need to be able to evacuate your family in five minutes or less when it’s go time!

And there’s one key secret to doing that…

3. Yes, You STILL Need a Bug-Out Bag!

I know a lot of older people who think they don’t need a bug-out bag for their survival supplies.

Wrong, wrong, WRONG!

Here’s what they just don’t get…

While you may not see yourself strapping on a backpack and walking through the forest, that’s not really what a bug-out bag is for anyway.

It’s simply a way for you to pre-assemble all your essential supplies with you — in an easy-to-carry method — in order to remain self-reliant if you’re forced to evacuate your home.

That’s it.

If you’re forced from your home, you’re still going to need clothes, food, clean water, any prescription medications, etc. — and you can bet that you’re not going to get those things right away (especially when emergency services are focused on rescues rather than caregiving).

And look…

If part of your plan is to have someone come and get you (like a responsible son or daughter or grandchild), then you simply MUST be ready to go when they pull up in the driveway.

Remember… every single second counts and if YOU are the one holding everyone up because you’re trying to think about what to bring and throwing it all in a suitcase, you put EVERYONE’S life in danger by not being prepared.

Don’t be one of the clueless “older” people who fail to plan for a forced evacuation.

Be sure to grab your free copy of our step-by-step survival gear blueprint here…

I’ve seen what happens to the “unprepared” in real-world disasters and crises… and it’s not pretty.

My mission is to NOT let that happen to you — and I’m here to help.

Oh, One More Thing…

If you happen to be someone with an elderly parent or someone else you’re responsible for, don’t make the mistake of thinking they’ll be ready and waiting for you when you arrive to grab them.

I can almost promise they won’t be ready!

It will actually even help YOU survive a crisis if you can make sure they’re schooled on how to prepare and their supplies are ready NOW instead of trying to pull it all together at the last second.

