CBS and BBC join forces for some cross-pond propaganda

Mainstream media behemoths CBS Corp. and the British Broadcasting Corporation are joining forces in an effort to “enhance the global reporting capabilities of both organizations,” the news companies said in a joint statement.

The collaboration ends a previous international reporting relationship between CBS and the less popular UK Sky news channel.

“CBS News is completely committed to original reporting around the world—a commitment clearly shared by the BBC,” CBS News President David Rhodes said. “There’s no better partner to strengthen and extend our global coverage than BBC News. I look forward to working with (BBC Director of News and Current Affairs) James Harding as we increase the capabilities of both organizations.”

Two of the most recognizable news providers in the world sharing content and messaging could also help the political establishments in both countries regain control after a year of major upset for globalists at the polls.

“There’s never been a more important time for smart, courageous coverage of what’s happening in the world,” Harding said. “This new partnership between the BBC and CBS News is designed to bring our audiences — wherever you live, whatever your point of view — news that is reliable, original and illuminating.

“Our ambition is to deliver the best in international reporting on television. We’re really looking forward to working together.”

A massive focus of the BBC/CBS international coverage will undoubtedly be Russia and its current actions in Syria—and, of course, collusion between the nation and President Donald Trump.

