The WIRE: Your week in review

From the Kremlin to Carlos Danger — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Donald Trump Jr taking a beating over his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya last year, with Democrats accusing Trump Jr. of “treason.” Sleazy? Yep. Criminal? Probably not. Treason?



I think you might’ve overreached there, a little bit.

The story got weirder when it was discovered that President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice gave Veselnitskaya special treatment in letting her in; begging the question, why did Obama roll out the red carpet? Did he think she could “get” Trump Jr, or does he hate Hillary even more than we thought?



Actually, he thought she was in ISIS.

Meeting with shady characters for opposition research isn’t exactly new; something the Democrats should probably know by now.



I mean, have you met David Axelrod?

Republican operative Peter W. Smith, who was a key player in opposition research about Hillary Clinton last year, turned up dead this week. A note was found saying that “No foul play whatsoever” was involved in his demise.



Authorities say it’s just a coincidence that he and Hillary have the same handwriting.

Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, might be running for Senate. The rumors have touched a flurry of complaints from Democrats who object to the GOP signing up celeb candidates, because the Senate is supposed to be an august, deliberative institution!



Is nothing sacred?

I got my butt kicked by a game show host, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.



Either that or the parting gifts on this season of The Apprentice are super lame.

Child molester, rape hoax perpetrator and Hillary super fan Lena Dunham wants to raise money for the lavishly funded abortionists at Planned Parenthood by auctioning off the dress she sobbed in on that fateful night last November.



*Dry cleaning and course of penicillin not included.

If “global warming” caused the Larsen C iceberg to chip off Antarctica, what caused icebergs millions of years ago, mastodon farts and dinosaur SUVs?



“I’m telling ya T-rex, we shoulda got a hybrid! This thing’s carbon footprint is bigger than a Diplodocus!”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she’s “glad” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has resolved the “controversy” over the House women’s dress code, claiming “these unwritten rules are in desperate need of updates.”



If only one of his predecessors had been a woman. I bet she would have done something about it.

According to left wing hate blogger Jill Filipovic, “Having children is one of the worst things you can do for the planet. Have one less and conserve resources.”



“Sorry kid, but your older brother beat you to it. Now get in the oven.”

MSNBC morning entertainer and former U.S. Representative Joe Scarborough announced this week he’s leaving the Republican party.



The Republican Party responded: “That dude was still here? Thought he left years ago.”

Another week, another Democrat threatening violence and/or outright assassination of Republicans. Maine State Representative Scott Hamann said this week “Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that pussy.”



Democrats’ new slogan: “Vote for us, or we’ll f*cking kill you, you p*ssy.” That’ll look nice on a bumper sticker.

A new Pew Research poll purports that the majority of Republicans now say that colleges and universities have had a negative impact on the nation.



Wherever could they have gotten such an idea?

Thursday evening, former President Barack Obama attended his first political event since leaving the White House. The event, held at a rich Democrat’s home, was hosted by disgraced former Attorney General Eric “Fast and Furious” Holder.



What are they raising money for? Did the Sinaloa Cartel run out of ammo?

Black Lives Matter spokeshole Deray McKesson claims the presence of a peripheral character in the new movie War for Planet of the Apes wearing a vest is a racist attack on him, personally. Dude, how far up your own butt must you be to think they care that much about you?



You smell something?

If McKesson’s right, and the film is taking shots at prominent left wingers, then imagine how pissed off Michael Moore must be about their portrayal of him.



He slimmed down for the role.

Carlos Danger sighting on a New York City subway train. I wonder who Anthony Weiner might be texting?



“You’re 15? Sure, I’ll meet you — but don’t tell your mom.”

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

