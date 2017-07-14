U.S. Kills ISIS Leader in Afghanistan, Turkey Arrests More Human Rights Activists, and an Oregon Highway Gets Covered in Eels: P.M. Links

July 14, 2017
  • Slime EELS!!!! AKA HagfishThe Pentagon announced the death of ISIS's leader in Afghanistan. A July 11 airstrike in Kunar province reportedly killed Abu Sayed, the emir of ISIS-K. No doubt the war on terror will now come to a quick and conclusive end.
  • Turkey has arrested the country's local director of Amnesty International, Idil Eser, on suspicion of being part of an "armed terrorist organization."
  • A truck full of "slime eels" crashed along Highway 101 in Oregon covering both the road and motorists with a healthy coating of slime, and thousands of writhing sea creatures.
  • The woman who was arrested for laughing at Jeff Session's confirmation hearing has had her conviction thrown out.
  • Trustees report that the Social Security trust fund will be depleted in 17 years ago.