U.S. Kills ISIS Leader in Afghanistan, Turkey Arrests More Human Rights Activists, and an Oregon Highway Gets Covered in Eels: P.M. Links

The Pentagon announced the death of ISIS's leader in Afghanistan. A July 11 airstrike in Kunar province reportedly killed Abu Sayed, the emir of ISIS-K. No doubt the war on terror will now come to a quick and conclusive end.
Turkey has arrested the country's local director of Amnesty International, Idil Eser, on suspicion of being part of an "armed terrorist organization."
A truck full of "slime eels" crashed along Highway 101 in Oregon covering both the road and motorists with a healthy coating of slime, and thousands of writhing sea creatures.
The woman who was arrested for laughing at Jeff Session's confirmation hearing has had her conviction thrown out.
Trustees report that the Social Security trust fund will be depleted in 17 years ago.