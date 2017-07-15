Interview with Food Evolution Filmmaker: New at Reason

An extraordinary new documentary on genetically modified foods, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, pushes back against GMO fearmongering.

Baylen Linnekin writes:

Earlier this week I had the opportunity to watch Food Evolution, an exciting, new, science-based documentary on genetically modified (oftentimes abbreviated "GMO" or "GE") food. Food Evolution, currently being screened nationwide, is narrated by celebrated astrophysicist and science commentator Neil deGrasse Tyson. While GMO supporters will find much to love about the film, I sincerely commend Food Evolution to anyone who believes GMOs are unsafe, or who's on the fence about GMO safety. Food Evolution might just change your mind.

On Thursday, I spoke by phone with Scott Hamilton Kennedy, who co-produced, co-wrote, and directed the film.