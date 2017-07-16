Trump Forces a GOP Retreat On Russia: New at Reason

For decades, the GOP made a habit of accusing its opponents of being weak-kneed and gullible about Moscow's intentions. If Donald Trump had been elected president as a Democrat, they would be painting him as the most craven appeaser since Neville Chamberlain, writes Steve Chapman. But he was elected as a Republican, which has required some reorientation in the GOP.

A lot of Republican voters have simply turned their worldview upside down. One recent poll found that only one in four thinks Russia should be treated mainly as a threat—with the rest preferring warmer ties. And most of the party's members of Congress have done their best to downplay or excuse Trump's strange fondness for Vladimir Putin.

