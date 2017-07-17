White House Maybe Plotting Against Jeff Flake, DHS Allows More Foreign Workers, Jeff Sessions Promises More Asset Forfeiture: P.M. Links

- Will the White House support a primary challenger to Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake? Flake has been a public critic of President Donald Trump.
- Today the Department of Homeland Security announced it would allow an additional 15,000 visas for low-wage foreign seasonal workers.
- Due to Sen. John McCain's (R-Arizona) emergency medical treatment, nobody seems to truly know what's going to happen with the Senate this week and proposed health care overhaul legislation.
- In a speech before prosecutors, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he's going to be issuing a directive this week increasing the use of civil asset forfeiture, even as states attempt to rein in the heavily abused police practice.
- A federal appeals court panel has ruled that the gag orders that come with the FBI's National Security Letters (NSLs) demanding internet companies secretly provide data about users are not unconstitutional violations of the First Amendment.
- Russian officials say they will not accept any conditions from the United States for the return of two diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland that were seized last year over espionage concerns.
- A federal appeals court in Florida has ruled that the state attorney for the Miami-Dade County area illegally attempted to prosecute a man for recording interactions with Homestead police.
- Chinese censors really don't like Winnie the Pooh.
