How to Survive Come Hell or High Water

Parts of North America were (and in some cases still are) battling various natural disasters, and let me tell you, Mother Nature is putting up one helluva fight.

This week’s must-read articles cover flash floods in the Southwest and wildfires in the north, along with ways to guard your electronics and your finances.

Let’s take a look.

1. Deadly Arizona Flash Flood Created “40-Foot Wide Black Wave”

Over the weekend, nine people — including six children ages 2–13 — perished in a flash flood in Arizona just north of Phoenix. Local residents were cooling off at the Cold Springs swimming hole when suddenly a wall of water 40 feet wide and six feet high swept through the canyon swept through the canyon, razing everything in its path.

Coincidentally, Saturday also happened to be the first day of Arizona’s monsoon season, which lasts from mid-July through September. If you live in a region predisposed to flash flooding, it’s important to heed local weather warnings.

Remember to check often for possible weather changes. Apparently, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning about 90 minutes before the deadly deluge, but with no cell service where they were, the swimmers never saw it coming.

And if you’re caught in your vehicle during a flash flood, make sure you’ve got one of these in the car with you.

2. EMP Survival 101

One of the top concerns among readers is the threat of an EMP blast that fries all of our electronics and plunges us back into the Stone Age — or at least pre-Industrial Revolution. This article from Modern Survival Online is one of the most comprehensive I’ve seen on the subject and I’d be remiss if I didn’t pass it along.

It includes a breakdown of the classification system for EMPs (they’re rated similar to tornadoes and hurricanes), the truth behind several EMP myths and the worst mistake you could make after an EMP attack.

What’s more, this piece reveals how to prep an EMP-proof bug-out vehicle and how to make a proper Faraday cage. Check it out.

4. Catastrophic Canada Wildfires Captured by Drone

Over 36,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes while over 160 wildfires rage across British Columbia. The damage is absolutely staggering. Just take a look at the article above, which includes photographs and drone footage chronicling the catastrophic destruction.

I can only hope that the residents who were forced to flee had made some sort of preparations for such an emergency. Many of them no longer have homes they can return to.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, be sure you have your bug-out bags packed and ready to go so you can hit the road at a moment’s notice. Plan your escape routes (and alternatives) in advance and always have at least a half tank of gas and a paper map in your vehicle.

5. Nine Best Water Storage Solutions and Mistakes to Avoid

Honestly, I can’t stress enough the importance of stockpiling emergency food and water. I know it makes me sound like a broken record, but in crisis after crisis, we’ve seen individuals get desperate when faced with a lack of supplies and the burden to provide for their families. Don’t be one of those people.

Get your provisions in order now — before the next disaster. And while you’re at it, read this detailed article on water storage. It goes over several dos and don’ts, includes links to other great resources and highlights my personal favorite long-term storage solution: the WaterBricks water storage system.

When you’re finished reading, click here for a great deal on WaterBricks so you can start stocking up on emergency water today.

