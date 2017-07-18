The Price of Press Bias: New at Reason

President Trump tweeted earlier this week: "With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!"

How seriously should one take President Trump's complaints about the press?

The most sinister interpretation, writes Ira Stoll, is that Trump's comments are an effort to undermine public confidence in one of the few independent institutions that could challenge his grip on power. The most charitable interpretation of Trump's complaint is that, even if he may be exaggerating or painting with an excessively broad brush, he's nonetheless performing a valuable service by highlighting a genuine problem.

The truth, as usual, is somewhere in between, argues Stoll.

