The White House Gets Behind Net Neutrality Repeal, Democracy’s Chances Look Dubious in Southeast Asia, and Fox News Hosts Spar Over Trump: P.M. Links

- The White House throws its support behind the FCC's efforts to end net neutrality regulations. See Reason TVs interview with the Ajit Pai, the FCC Chairman leading the effort.
- The Economist takes a look at capitalism and democracy in Southeast Asia. Capitalism is doing ok. Democracy less so.
- There is some internal drama at Fox News after host Shepard Smith accused Donald Trump of repeated lying and deception. Sean Hannity has hit back, calling Smith "so anti-Trump." Burn!
- Democrats doubt they will be able to cobble together a Russia sanctions bill before the summer recess.