Do You Have a Right to Follow the President on Twitter? New at Reason

It will surprise no one familiar with Donald Trump's attitude toward criticism that people who make negative comments about him on Twitter may find their access to his account blocked. If Trump were an ordinary Twitter user, he would be well within his rights to shun anyone who offends him. But Trump is no ordinary Twitter user. He is the president of the United States, and he regularly uses his @realDonaldTrump account—which has 34 million followers, about 15 million more than the official @POTUS account—for presidential purposes.

A federal lawsuit filed last week argues that Trump's current use of the Twitter account he established in 2009 makes it a "designated public forum," meaning that banishing people from it based on the opinions they express violates the First Amendment. Silly? Hardly, writes Jacob Sullum. If the White House let visitors to its website post comments and used a filter to block criticism while allowing praise, that would pretty clearly violate the right to freedom of speech.

