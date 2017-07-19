Trump gives lawmakers the summertime blues

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Congress ought to put off its lengthy August recess until Republican lawmakers figure out a plan to repeal Obamacare as promised.

The president, who’s become increasingly vocal about his frustration over the GOP’s inability to come up with an Obamacare fix, joined Republican leaders for a working lunch scheduled in an effort to salvage a failed Senate attempt to dismantle the healthcare law.

“We shouldn’t leave town until this is complete,” the president said.

Trump’s White House this week blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for stalling the Obamacare repeal by over-complicating the process.

“This was McConnell’s deal,” an official told reporters.

That’s similar to the message Trump gave earlier this week when he said lawmakers should simply allow Obamacare to fail if they can’t come to a repeal/replace agreement.

“I’m not going to own it,” the president said.

The majority leader’s supporters are pushing back, saying the president is responsible for complicating the process from the beginning by demanding that repeal efforts leave Obamacare’s most popular attributes, pre-existing condition protections and allowing Americans under 26 to remain on their parents’ health plans, intact.

“Repeal only is what leader McConnell wanted to do in January,” an aide told The Hill. “The president wanted to do repeal and replace.”

Even if Republicans opt to forgo their recess, it isn’t likely a deal will result. There ain’t no cure…

