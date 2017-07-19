President Donald Trump on Wednesday put an end to a CIA program set up to arm and train so-called moderate rebels working to overthrow the Syrian government.
The story was first reported by The Washington Post:
The program was a central plank of a policy begun by the Obama administration in 2013 to put pressure on Assad to step aside, but even its backers have questioned its efficacy since Russia deployed forces in Syria two years later.
Officials said the phasing out of the secret program reflects Trump’s interest in finding ways to work with Russia, which saw the anti-Assad program as an assault on its interests. The shuttering of the program is also an acknowledgment of Washington’s limited leverage and desire to remove Assad from power.
Just three months ago, after the United States accused Assad of using chemical weapons, Trump launched retaliatory airstrikes against a Syrian air base. At the time, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, said that “in no way do we see peace in that area with Assad at the head of the Syrian government.”
The mainstream media is already packaging the move as a major concession to Russia.
More accurately, however, Trump is providing hope to thousands of Americans who voted for him based on his campaign statements about disentangling the U.S. from the Syrian civil war.
The post Trump halts U.S. arming of terrorists in Syria appeared first on Personal Liberty®.