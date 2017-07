Clem Smith was homeless for six years, and if Jefferson County, Colorado, code enforcement has its way, he may be homeless again. He used inheritance money to buy land he plans to build a house on, an RV he lives in at the property until the house is built, and a shipping container he says he uses as work space. But code enforcement says it's illegal to park an RV or place a shipping container on a property without a house and is threatening to fine him if he doesn't move them.