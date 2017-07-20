Curbing Traffic Stops Would Save Lives: New at Reason

Too often, traffic stops lead to tragedy. Philando Castile was shot to death in his car by a police officer in Minnesota. Sandra Bland, yanked out of her car by a Texas state trooper after allegedly failing to signal a lane change, died in jail.

Cops are also at risk. In March, a police officer died in a shootout with a passenger who ran from a car that had been pulled over in Tecumseh, Okla. In June, a police lieutenant was fatally gunned down after a stop in Newport, Arkansas.

So why do cops rely so much on the practice? Enforcing traffic laws is a large share of what they do, writes Steve Chapman. Ignoring motorists who drive too fast or ignore signals could foster chaos on the road. But there are other ways to combat bad driving.

View this article.