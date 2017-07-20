GOP candidate takes on anti-conservative Jewish organization

Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who is running to unseat Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, blasted the Anti-Defamation League Thursday for being a “partisan witchhunt group.”

Mandel called the Jewish advocacy group out via Twitter after it released a list singling out several conservatives and internet personalities as right-wing extremists.

Sad to see @ADL_National become a partisan witchhunt group targeting people for political beliefs. I stand with @Cernovich & @JackPosobiec https://t.co/N3nC78t4CS — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 20, 2017

Mike Cernovich is a California-based blogger popular in conservative circles. And Jack Posobiec is a Washington correspondent for the popular Rebel Media organization.

The ADL called Cernovich an “unapologetic misogynist” and noted his involvement in investigating the “Pizzagate” conspiracy last year.

Posobiec was also called out for looking in to “Pizzagate”– but his biggest crime is being “a conspiracy theorist … and vocal supporter of President Trump.”

“It would be wise of the ADL to remember the history of what happened the last time people started going around making lists of undesirables,” he said in response to his inclusion on the list.

Also included on the ADL list is Vice co-founder and outspoken conservative Gavin McInnes.

“McInnis eschews the white supremacist label and describes himself as a ‘Western chauvinist’ who hails ‘Judeo-Christian values’ as superior to all others,” the list says.

Upon learning that he was included, McInnes responded comically via Twitter:

If I get killed for this, I am going to sue the living shit out of everyone even remotely involved! https://t.co/mhdxkqza7H — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) July 19, 2017

He also noted that the ADL appears to be chasing paper tigers as there are very real threats made against Jewish people every day.

Any particular reason you're not focused on the Muslims who want to exterminate you? https://t.co/LVT3JXXoi9 — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) July 19, 2017

The ADL is currently run by Jonathan Greenblatt, who formerly worked as Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation under appointment of President Barack Obama.

